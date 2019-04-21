Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Won't miss any games
Carpenter (knee) is leading off and playing third base Sunday against the Mets.
Carpenter fouled a ball off his knee in Saturday's contest and was forced to leave the game. He wasn't diagnosed with anything worse than a contusion, and the issue evidently isn't serious enough for him to require a day off.
