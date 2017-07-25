Pearce, who allowed an earned run on four hits over seven innings while striking out five for Triple-A Memphis against Las Vegas on Saturday, has produced two quality starts in as many outings with the Redbirds.

The 23-year-old had allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks over six innings against Oklahoma City in his 2017 Memphis debut last Monday, as he continues to impress at every level of the organization. Pearce compiled a 3.11 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 110 innings across 17 starts in with Double-A Springfield earlier this season and has enjoyed a brisk ascension through the Cardinals' minor-league ranks since debuting in Rookie ball back in 2014. Pearce is likely to spend the balance of the campaign with the Redbirds, and assuming his continued success, he'll potentially receive a spring training invite in 2018.