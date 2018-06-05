Cardinals' Matt Pearce: Makes debut at Double-A

Pearce allowed three hits and three walks through four scoreless innings in his season debut for Double-A Springfield on Sunday. He struck out four.

Pearce is back in action after serving a 50-game suspension for a second positive test for a drug of abuse. He'll start out at Double-A after splitting time between Springfield and Triple-A Memphis last season, but the 24-year-old could quickly work his way to Memphis if he continues to pitch well.