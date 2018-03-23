Cardinals' Matt Pearce: Suspended 50 games

Pearce was suspended 50 games for a second positive test for a drug of abuse, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Pearce will be eligible to return to the lineup with Triple-A Memphis in late-May after serving this suspension. Last season, he split time between the Double- and Triple-A levels, but struggled during 10 starts with Memphis, posting a 6.00 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 54 innings.