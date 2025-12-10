The Cardinals selected Pushard with the seventh pick in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.

Pushard, a 28-year-old righty reliever from the Marlins organization, logged a 3.61 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 73:23 K:BB and four saves in 62.1 innings across 49 appearances at Triple-A in 2025. The Cardinals should be able to plug Pushard in as a low-leverage reliever right away, given his experience and stuff, headlined by a mid-90s fastball and a couple solid breaking balls.