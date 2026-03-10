Svanson is expected to be in the mix to close games for the Cardinals this season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Manager Oliver Marmol has indicated that he doesn't plan to name a closer heading into the season but expects the situation to "solve itself." Svanson did not record a save during his excellent rookie season, but he was particularly dominant in the second half with a 1.05 ERA and 44:12 K:BB over 34.1 innings. Riley O'Brien, JoJo Romero and Ryne Stanek are also among the candidates to see saves in St. Louis.