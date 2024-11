The Cardinals added Svanson to the 40-man roster Tuesday.

A 25-year-old righty reliever who has not pitched above Double-A, Svanson logged a 2.69 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 63.2 innings while notching 27 saves for Double-A Springfield. He will likely head to Triple-A Mephis to start the year, but should be an option to provide big-league bullpen depth throughout the summer.