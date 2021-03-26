site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Matt Szczur: Demoted to minor-league camp
Szczur was reassigned to minor-league camp Thursday.
Szczur dealt with a quadriceps injury that kept him sidelined for two weeks in the middle of March. He's since returned to Grapefruit league action, but will not make the team as a non-roster invitee.
