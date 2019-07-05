Wieters went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Mariners on Thursday.

Wieters slugged a homer off a left-hander for the second straight start, with both round trippers constituting his only two hits against southpaws this season. The 33-year-old backstop has hit safely in three consecutive games, but his season line remains a relatively uninspired .225/.273/.465 following a 3-for-33 tally during June.