Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Another important step Saturday
Wieters (calf) ramped up the intensity of his workouts again Saturday at Busch Stadium and reports he is essentially feeling back to normal, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The veteran backstop has been working on being able to push off on his initial step out of the batter's box without discomfort, and this latest report seems to indicate that Wieters was able to successfully accomplish that task Saturday. Manager Mike Shildt confirmed Wieters seems to be on the verge of a return, with how he feels in the early part of the week after the ramp-up in activity likely key in determining how close he may be to activation.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Continues making progress•
-
Cardinals' Matt Wieters: To push activity level further•
-
Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Progresses to running on field•
-
Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Taking swings•
-
Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Gets anti-inflammatory shot•
-
Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Nursing calf strain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...