Wieters (calf) ramped up the intensity of his workouts again Saturday at Busch Stadium and reports he is essentially feeling back to normal, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The veteran backstop has been working on being able to push off on his initial step out of the batter's box without discomfort, and this latest report seems to indicate that Wieters was able to successfully accomplish that task Saturday. Manager Mike Shildt confirmed Wieters seems to be on the verge of a return, with how he feels in the early part of the week after the ramp-up in activity likely key in determining how close he may be to activation.