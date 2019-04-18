Wieters went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles in a win over the Brewers on Wednesday.

Wieters made good use of another spot start, generating his second multi-RBI outing of the season with a pair of timely hits. The veteran has actually logged just two starts thus far this season, as Yadier Molina is usually adverse to taking any time off behind the dish. Nevertheless, manager Mike Shildt will give Molina periodic days off, and any extra offense Wieters can provide during those opportunities will be a welcome bonus.