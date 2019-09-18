Wieters (calf) responded well to participation in baseball activities the last two days and was available off the bench Tuesday night against the Nationals, the Associated Press reports. "Wieters is cleared," St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said. "He's available."

The veteran catcher's return to action gives Shildt a left-handed option off the bench during the stretch run, as well as a reliable backup to fellow graybeard backstop Yadier Molina. Wieters had been sidelined the entirety of September with his calf strain.