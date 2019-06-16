Wieters is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

As anticipated, Wieters has settled into the clear backup catcher role since Yadier Molina (thumb) returned from the 10-day injured list June 11. Molina will draw a sixth consecutive start Sunday and should shoulder one of the heavier workloads among all catchers when healthy, leaving few opportunities available for Wieters.

