Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Blasts decisive home run
Wieters went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a victory over the Padres on Sunday.
Wieters left three men on base in his first four plate appearances but came up big in the 11th inning, smashing a two-run blast to left field off Brad Wieck to snap a 3-3 tie. The homer was Wieters' first in exactly one month and first hit of any kind against a left-handed pitcher in 18 at-bats this season. Filling a backup role to Yadier Molina this season, the 33-year-old is slashing .221/.260/.426 with four home runs and 12 runs batted in.
