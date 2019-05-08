Wieters went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Phillies.

Wieters entered the game as a defensive replacement in the sixth inning with the Phillies up eight. He took advantage of the unexpected playing time, leading off the sixth inning with a deep home run to right field for his first of the season and as a Cardinal. Wieters has played sparingly early this season -- he has just 17 at-bats -- limiting his fantasy value, though he has recorded six hits and six RBI in the small sample.

More News
Our Latest Stories