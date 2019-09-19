Wieters slugged a pinch-hit, two-run home run in his only at-bat during a win over the Nationals on Wednesday.

Wieters' first at-bat since Aug. 31 could hardly have been scripted better, as he launched a 368-foot shot to right off former battery mate Max Scherzer with Tommy Edman aboard to extend the Cardinals' lead to its final 5-1 margin. Wieters appears to finally be over the calf strain that had plagued him the entirety of September and will be available to give Yadier Molina any needed breathers over the last week-plus of St. Louis' postseason push.