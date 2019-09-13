Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Continues making progress
Wieters (calf) took catching drills without issue before Wednesday's game and then upped the intensity of his runs Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The veteran backstop continues to make notable inroads in his recovery, with the increase in activity level over the last two days extending a positive week-long trend. However, Wieters still continues to have some discomfort when trying to get a running start out of a stationary position, as he'd have to do when breaking out the batter's box. Therefore, his return timetable still remains somewhat murky for the moment.
