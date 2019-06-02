Wieters is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Cubs.

Wieters started the last four games with Yadier Molina (thumb) landing on the injured list and went 5-for-15 with two home runs, two doubles and four RBI. The 33-year-old will get Sunday to rest while Andrew Knizner enters the lineup for his major-league debut.

