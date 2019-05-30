Wieters will start at catcher and bat sixth Thursday against the Phillies.

Wieters will draw back-to-back starts for the first time all season while Yadier Molina remains day-to-day with a thumb injury. The Cardinals haven't suggested that Molina is at risk of a trip to the injured list, so it shouldn't be long before Wieters slides back into a lightly used No. 2 role behind the dish. Wieters at least made the most of his start in Wednesday's 11-4 loss, going 2-for-3 with a home run, double, walk and two RBI.

