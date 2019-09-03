Wieters (calf) was sporting a boot on his left leg Monday and also received an inflammatory shot earlier in the day, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wieters suffered his calf strain while running the bases Saturday and doesn't have a firm timetable for return at present. Andrew Knizner's arrival from Triple-A Memphis helps cushion Wieters' absence for the moment, and the veteran, who's been serviceable as Yadier Molina's backup this season, should be able to return well before the end of the regular season.