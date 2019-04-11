Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Gets first start
Wieters will start at catcher and hit eighth Thursday against the Dodgers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
With ironman Yadier Molina finally getting a breather after starting each of the Cardinals' 12 games at catcher, Wieters will crack the lineup for the first time all season. Unless Molina succumbs to an injury at some point, it's difficult to envision Wieters seeing enough at-bats to warrant ownership in NL-only leagues or deeper mixed formats that start two catchers.
