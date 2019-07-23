Wieters went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a 6-5 victory against the Pirates on Monday.

The veteran catcher has a homer in each of his last two games and four in his past 11 contests. During that 11-game stretch, he's also batting .303. Wieters is limited because he doesn't play everyday, but he's displayed quite a bit of pop this year with a .252 ISO. He is batting .243 with eight home runs, 18 RBI, 12 runs and a steal in 103 at-bats this season.