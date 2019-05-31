Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Homers again
Wieters went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Phillies.
Wieters took Jerad Eickhoff deep in the second inning for his third home run of the season and second in as many games. He got consecutive starts behind the dish with Yadier Molina nursing a bruised thumb, and took advantage by going 4-for-8 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored. However, Wieters had accrued only 26 plate appearances prior to this series and as soon as Molina is healthy again his role will be limited once again.
