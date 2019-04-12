Wieters went 1-for-3 with three RBI in Thursday's win over the Dodgers.

Wieters plated a run in the second inning on a sacrifice fly to left, and he brought home two more in the fifth on a single to right that gave his team an 8-7 lead. Yadier Molina is expected to start most games behind the dish, so unless he goes down with an injury, Wieters shouldn't be expected to see regular at-bats.