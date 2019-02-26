Wieters agreed to a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The deal is expected to be officially announced Wednesday. Following the offseason departure of Carson Kelly, Wieters figures to step in as the new favorite to open the season as the Cardinals' backup catcher. He could ultimately open the season in a starting role if Yadier Molina (knee) isn't ready to go by Opening Day. Either way, the 32-year-old doesn't figure to hold much fantasy value in 2019 given his combined .230/.303/.355 slash line over the past two seasons (199 games).