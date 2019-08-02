Wieters went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run during Thursday's 8-0 win over the Cubs.

Wieters provided the biggest hit of the game in the sixth inning, launching a three-run home run to break the game open. He's been on a bit of a power surge of late, swatting four home runs in his last nine games overall. With Yadier Molina progressing slowly on his way back from injury, Wieters should continue to see regular playing time and will look to take advantage as he did in this one.

