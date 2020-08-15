Wieters isn't starting Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
After a long layoff for the Cardinals, Wieters is expected to serve as the primary catcher while Yadier Molina (illness) is sidelined. However, Andrew Knizner will start behind the dish for the first game of Saturday's twin bill.
