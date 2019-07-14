Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Not starting Sunday
Wieters is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Wieters started the first two games out of the break and went 3-for-6 with a home run and two walks, but he'll receive a breather in the series finale. The 33-year-old will continue seeing the bulk of the starts while Yadier Molina (thumb) remains on the injured list. Andrew Knizner will take over behind the plate Sunday.
