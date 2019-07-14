Wieters is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wieters started the first two games out of the break and went 3-for-6 with a home run and two walks, but he'll receive a breather in the series finale. The 33-year-old will continue seeing the bulk of the starts while Yadier Molina (thumb) remains on the injured list. Andrew Knizner will take over behind the plate Sunday.

