Wieters is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wieters started the first two games out of the break and went 3-for-6 with a home run and two walks, but he'll receive a breather in the series finale. The 33-year-old will continue seeing the bulk of the starts while Yadier Molina (thumb) remains on the injured list. Andrew Knizner will take over behind the plate Sunday.