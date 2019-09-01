Wieters has a mild calf strain and is expected to be sidelined for a few days, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wieters apparently suffered the injury during Saturday's doubleheader as he went 0-for-3 during the nightcap. Andrew Knizner and Joe Hudson joined the club as part of the September roster expansion and will provide catching depth behind Yadier Molina.

