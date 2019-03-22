Manager Mike Shildt announced Friday that Wieters will be added to the 40-man roster and will serve as the Cardinals' backup catcher, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.

Wieters joined St. Louis on a minor-league deal in late February and figured to open the season as Yadier Molina's backup, but nothing was official until Friday. The 32-year-old provides a more significant backup presence than the Cardinals have had in previous years, but Molina's workload and Wieters' .230/.303/.355 slash line over the past two seasons should result in limited fantasy value.