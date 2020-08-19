Wieters is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Wieters went 0-for-3 with a walk during the matinee and will retreat to the bench for the nightcap. Andrew Knizner will take over behind the plate for St. Louis.
