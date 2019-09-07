Wieters (calf) progressed to running on the field prior to Friday's game, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

It's another key step for Wieters, particularly since this latest activity directly involves the area of his injury. Manager Mike Shildt remains hopeful of having his veteran backstop back in action at some point during the current six-game road trip, but that remains firmly up in the air. "We're not going to push, clearly," Shildt said. "... He was on the field today [doing] baseball activities. How he recovers tomorrow will be a big indicator, and then we'll kind of go from there."

