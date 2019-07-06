Wieters went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk in a win over the Giants on Friday.

Wieters drew a second straight start for Yadier Molina and continued to take advantage of the opportunity, pushing his two-game tally at the plate to 3-for-7 with a solo home run, two RBI overall and two walks.The veteran backstop's playing time opportunities are still expected to remain relatively sparse barring any injury to Molina, who's presumably just been given the last two games off for rest purposes.