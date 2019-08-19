Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Reprises backup duties
Wieters is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.
As anticipated, Wieters has transitioned back into a lightly used backup role following top backstop Yadier Molina's return from the injured list Aug. 13. Wieters will be on the bench for the seventh time in eight games and might not be in store for more than one start per week while the Cardinals remain in contention for both the NL Central title and a wild-card spot.
