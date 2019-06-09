Wieters is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

No. 2 backstop Andrew Knizner will handle the catching duties after Wieters was behind the plate for the first two games of the series. Since replacing the injured Yadier Molina (thumb) as St. Louis' top catcher May 29, Wieters has gone 5-for-30 with a pair of home runs.

