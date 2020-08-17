Wieters won't start Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Wieters failed to collect a base knock in the first contest of the day in two at-bats. He'll get the rest of the day off with Andrew Knizner slated to take over behind the dish in Game 2.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Not starting Game 1•
-
Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Short-term playing time bump•
-
Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Shortened season may be advantage•
-
Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Struggles at plate this spring•
-
Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Returning to St. Louis•
-
Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Comes through as pinch hitter•