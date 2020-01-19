Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Returning to St. Louis
Wieters agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with the Cardinals on Sunday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The 33-year-old's return to the Cardinals has been rumored throughout the offseason, and he'll now officially serve as Yadier Molina's backup for a second season. Wieters posted a .214/.268/.435 slash line with 11 home runs and 27 RBI in 67 games (183 plate appearances in 2019, as Molina played in his fewest number of games (113) since 2014.
