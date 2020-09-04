site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Returns from injured list
RotoWire Staff
Wieters (toe) was activated from the injured list Friday.
Wieters missed two weeks with a bruised toe. He'll return to his role as Yadier Molina's backup, with Andrew Knizner getting optioned in a corresponding move.
