Wieters is set to serve as the Cardinals' primary catcher until Yadier Molina returns from the COVID-19 injured list, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

He has a .304 average in 56 at-bats against Cubs southpaw Jon Lester, so he figures to be starting Friday and will likely get several more starts before Molina can be activated. Andrew Knizner will serve as the backup.