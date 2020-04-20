Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Shortened season may be advantage
Wieters may benefit from a shortened regular season, as the reduced number of games could prompt the Cardinals to keep prospect Andrew Knizner at Triple-A Memphis throughout the campaign.
Neither Wieters nor Knizner did much to speak of at the plate before spring training was suspended, and the fact that both the major- and minor-league seasons will almost certainly be abbreviated to some degree this year could work in the veteran's favor. Wieters was brought back on a team-friendly $2 million deal for 2020, which implied the Cardinals likely preferred to keep Knizner down on the farm for additional seasoning. The fact the 25-year-old scuffled offensively this spring and has a modest 83 games of Triple-A experience further increases the probability he stays with the Redbirds for the duration of the shortened season before a projected ascension in 2021.
