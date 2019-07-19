Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Sits Friday
Wieters is not in the lineup Friday against the Reds.
Andrew Knizner will get the start at catcher and bat eighth against Tyler Mahle. Wieters has started 10 out of 14 games since Yadier Molina (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list July 11. The switch-hitting veteran is slashing .313/.421/.500 with a home run, three runs scored, one RBI and three walks in his last five starts. Wieters will remain the No. 1 option until Molina's expected return in mid-August.
