Wieters went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Reds.

His sixth-inning shot off Luis Castillo opened the scoring on the night. Wieters has turned in solid numbers since Yadier Molina (thumb) hit the shelf, hitting .273 (9-for-33) through 10 games in July with three homers, and the veteran catcher is now slashing .239/.297/.465 on the year with seven home runs and 16 RBI in 111 plate appearances.

