Wieters went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The homer was his third in his last six games and sixth of the season, pushing the veteran catcher's slash line on the year to .224/.280/.459. With Yadier Molina (thumb) potentially sidelined until August, Wieters is in line for steady playing time over the next few weeks, but his fantasy value could still be restricted to deeper formats.