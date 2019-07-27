Wieters went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 win over the Astros.

The veteran catcher has gone yard in three of his last five starts, and Wieters is now slashing .235/.291/.496 on the year with nine homers and 19 RBI. Yadier Molina (thumb) still has no timetable for his return, so Wieters will continue to split time behind the plate with Andrew Knizner, giving him modest fantasy appeal in deep two-catcher formats.

