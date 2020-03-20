Cardinals' Matt Wieters: Struggles at plate this spring
Wieters was hitting .158 (3-for-19) with one double, one home run, three RBI, one walk and two runs across eight Grapefruit League games before spring training was suspended.
The veteran catcher returned to St. Louis on a one-year contract to once again serve as Yadier Molina's backup, and although he's endured a sluggish spring, he still remains the clear favorite to open the season in that role after slugging 11 home runs across 67 games during his first Cardinals season in 2019. Andrew Knizner is also in camp and considered the heir apparent to Molina, but he's also struggled this spring (.154 average across 13 games) and is expected to open the season in Triple-A Memphis.
