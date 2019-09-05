Wieters (calf) is taking batting practice from both sides of the plate, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wieters is reportedly making good progress from his left calf strain. Once the veteran backstop is able to do calf raises without discomfort, he'll be able to add to the baseball activities he's cleared to perform. Wieters remains without a firm timetable for return at the moment, although he is expected back before the conclusion of the regular season.