Wieters (calf) will engage in a variety of baseball activities before Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wieters has already been hitting from both sides of the plate in the cage and doing light baseball activities such as throwing and getting into a catcher's stance, none of which have presented a problem. The veteran backstop is yet to try a running start out of the batter's box, where the calf's ability to push off is crucial. "We'll see how it goes," Wieters said. "I still have to pass the test of running. If I can't get out of the box, you're not really helping your team out too much anyway. But we'll see. We're at a point where we're not going to push it to put it at risk, but I definitely want to get out there as soon as I can."