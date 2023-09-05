Liberatore (back) was activated from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Liberatore didn't pitch well in two rehab starts with Triple-A Memphis, allowing six runs while walking 10 over 6.2 innings. He did get his pitch count up to 83 in his last outing Sunday and the Cardinals have decided he's ready. St. Louis presumably wants to stick Liberatore back in their rotation, although it's unclear when he might make a start.