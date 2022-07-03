Liberatore did not factor into the decision against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking one across 2.2 innings.

Liberatore lasted just 2.2 innings Saturday after allowing five earned runs. He threw 41 of 66 pitches for strikes in the game. Though he did not pitch well in the game, he escaped without a loss thanks to an excellent offensive performance from the Cardinals. In limited time this season, Liberatore has a 5.66 ERA and has allowed 13 earned runs in 20.2 innings.