Liberatore did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks over four innings against the Mets. He struck out two.

Liberatore allowed a season-high five earned runs, but he escaped with a no-decision thanks to the Cardinals' offensive explosion. It was a disappointing outing for the left-hander, who was coming off his first quality start of the year, and his ERA has ballooned to 6.12 through six appearances (five starts). The 23-year-old won the fifth-starter gig to start June, as Steven Matz shifted to the bullpen, but Liberatore's spot in the rotation isn't guaranteed, especially if he continues to struggle.